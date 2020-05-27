Pa. Justices Probe Power Gap Between Drillers, Landowners

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court homed in repeatedly on what they called the "economic reality" of the relationship between gas drillers and landowners as they heard arguments Wednesday about whether Attorney General Josh Shapiro should be allowed to pursue consumer protection claims over allegedly deceptive leasing practices. Justice Max Baer pressed attorneys for Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on arguments that they couldn't be subject to claims under the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law because their role as lessees in deals to acquire drilling rights from landowners means they themselves are actually the consumers. "In the real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS