Fitch Says Virus Suits Could Affect Insurers' Credit Quality

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 5:39 PM BST) -- Decisions by British courts over pandemic-related business interruption insurance disputes could weigh on the credit quality of insurers, Fitch Ratings has warned. The ratings agency said Tuesday that business interruption and event cancellation losses could affect underwriting results for the rest of the year and might not peak until 2021 where litigation is involved. The Financial Conduct Authority will take a sample of representative business interruption policy wordings to court in July in order to get a ruling over liability that would be legally binding on insurers. Fitch said the "main stress" on companies was the extent to which they were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS