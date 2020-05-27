Weil-Led Co. Prices Year's Second-Largest Blank-Check IPO

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Weil-led Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. debuted in public markets Wednesday after pricing a $900 million initial public offering that could fund the acquisition of a fintech business, marking this year's second-largest IPO by a blank-check company. Foley Trasimene, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, sold 90 million units at $10 each in an IPO that priced late Tuesday. Units of Foley Trasimene, the second blank-check vehicle formed by financial services businessman Bill Foley, began trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WPF." Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP represented the underwriters. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose...

