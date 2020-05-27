Taiwan Antitrust Agency Clears Mylan, Pfizer Unit Deal

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Taiwan's antitrust agency cleared pharmaceutical company Mylan's merger with Upjohn, a current Pfizer division that sells generics and off-patent drugs like Viagra, Lipitor and Xanax. In a Wednesday statement, the Fair Trade Commission said Upjohn intended to acquire the entirety of Mylan. Pfizer announced their intention last year to turn Upjohn from a subsidiary into a new global pharmaceutical company with the merger. While the commission noted that both Mylan and Upjohn were pharmaceutical companies that sold high blood pressure, anti-psychotic, and high cholesterol drugs, the commission concluded there were "still many domestic and foreign players participating in the market" and...

