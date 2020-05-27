Law Firm Leaders: Phillips Nizer's Marc Landis

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Marc Landis is entering his sixth year as the managing partner of New York-based Phillips Nizer LLP, a 75-lawyer firm founded in 1926 by attorneys Louis Phillips and Louis Nizer. Marc Landis Phillips Nizer managing partner Here, Landis chats with Law360 about how the firm has evolved since its inception, its operation during the coronavirus pandemic and his goals for the firm's future. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Can you tell me a little bit about your firm, when it was started and its specialties? Our firm started in 1926 when Louis Nizer, who had recently graduated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS