Fair Lending And The Use Of Alternative Underwriting

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- In February, the Student Borrower Protection Center published a report implying that the Trump administration has turned a blind eye to new underwriting practices that make it harder for traditionally disadvantaged Americans to obtain credit.[1] The SBPC issued its report the day that the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee.[2] Given that the head of the SBPC publicly resigned from the CFPB through a widely circulated letter that accused the Trump administration of "hurting families" through its policies,[3] the report seems to have been designed to provide members of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS