Latham And Fenwick Steer Coinbase's Acquisition Of Tagomi

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP-advised Coinbase announced on Wednesday the acquisition of crypto-focused prime brokerage platform Tagomi with a team from Latham & Watkins in its corner, as the well-known cryptocurrency exchange seeks to bolster its offerings to institutional clients. Coinbase was further advised by a team from Paul Hastings LLP, with Sidley Austin LLP lawyers also working on the transaction for Tagomi, according to a Coinbase spokesperson. The acquisition of Tagomi, which according to reports fell around the $75 million range, will allow Coinbase to expand its offerings to include prime brokerage services, custody and trading features in an effort to...

