8th Circ. Won't Revive Race Bias Claims Against Allina Health

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a former Allina Health lab technician's suit claiming she was discriminated against because she is black and British, finding that a colleague's accusation that the ex-employee was in a gang wasn't enough to prove bias.

A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision handing Allina Health Clinics summary judgment on ex-employee Leah Findlator's race and national origin discrimination allegations. While Findlator tried to back up her bias claims with various evidence — such as former co-worker Leah Baruch's gang comment — the panel said "none of Findlator's proposed direct evidence establishes a specific link between...

