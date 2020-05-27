Ark. Harvest Health Affiliate Must Drop Name Amid TM Row

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary has won a preliminary injunction in state court blocking a Harvest Health and Recreation affiliate from using "Harvest" in its name, one of the first cases to test enforcement of trademarks in an industry where federal courts offer little relief. Circuit Judge Susan Weaver said Harvest Cannabis Dispensary's first use of the name conferred trademark rights under state law. The affiliate, Natural State Wellness Dispensary LLC, had argued it had federal common-law rights to the name for Harvest House of Cannabis, but Circuit Judge Susan Weaver said Harvest Cannabis' first use of the name conferred trademark...

