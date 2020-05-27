Shareholder Sues Centene Over Shoddy Prison Health Care

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Centene Corp. shareholder who says she is concerned about poor prison medical care delivered by Centene's subsidiaries asked the Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday to give her access to the health care company's records so she can investigate potential wrongdoing or breaches of fiduciary duty. In her complaint, stockholder Laura Wood contends Centene's Centurion subsidies have a history of negligent medical care at prisons the company contracts with around the country, and that Centene has done nothing to address known problems. Centene's lack of oversight puts lives at risk and puts the company at risk of losing its prison contracts...

