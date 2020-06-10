Ex-Judge Bolsters Kelley Kronenberg's Insolvency Services

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Kelly Kronenberg has added a new partner in Florida with broad experience in insolvency and other fiduciary matters just as the field is expected to see a rush of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on the economy. Former Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Jorge J. Perez joined the firm's commercial litigation practice group last month as a leader of a business unit at the firm covering insolvency, receiverships and other fiduciary matters and related litigation. The firm already had a bankruptcy practice, but Perez said he expects to provide a new dimension to its offerings with his...

