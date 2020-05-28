Anonymous Bitcoin Investor Calls Purported Inventor A 'Liar'

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An anonymous online message calling self-styled bitcoin inventor Craig Wright a "liar and a fraud" for claiming to own 145 bitcoin accounts worth more than $64 million has been entered as evidence that Wright forged a list of his bitcoin holdings in a $10 billion ownership dispute. The estate of Wright's late business partner David Kleiman, led by his brother Ira Kleiman, submitted the additional evidence in Florida federal court Wednesday in support of his May 15 bid for default sanctions against Wright for repeatedly lying under oath and forging evidence, court records show. Wright's ability to produce proof of his...

