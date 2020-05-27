Pierce Bainbridge Founder Cops To New $4M Unpaid Debt

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge's founder John Pierce has admitted he owes a New York City-based lender nearly $4 million for a loan he defaulted on, heading off what would have been the fourth lawsuit over unpaid small-business loans Pierce and his ailing law firm have been hit with in recent weeks. In a confession of judgment filed Wednesday in New York state court, Pierce said he borrowed roughly $3.75 million from Karrish Kapital LLC at a 9% interest rate in February. He admitted that he defaulted on the loan and agreed to have a judgment entered against him and the firm for that...

