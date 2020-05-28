Chemical Cos. Pay $2M Over Kansas Toxic Gas Incident

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A chemical manufacturer and its parent company have pleaded guilty and each paid $1 million fines for creating a plume of toxic chlorine gas at a Kansas plant that sent 140 people to the hospital in 2016. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree approved the plea deal Wednesday, after manufacturer Harcros Chemical Inc. and its parent company MGP Ingredients Inc. agreed in January to plead guilty to misdemeanor violations of the Clean Air Act. The plea included an agreement to pay the fines, and did not include restitution, sentencing or probation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is committed to enforcing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS