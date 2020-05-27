Trade Court Keeps Solar Tariff Expansion Challenge Alive

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade refused Wednesday to toss a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to place duties on double-sided solar panels that had previously been exempt, ruling that the government's recent move to issue a fresh determination on the exemption doesn't kill the case. Invenergy Renewables LLC, a Chicago-based renewable energy company, said the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's October 2019 unwinding of its exclusion means a price increase for the double-sided panels and that it would lose profits and business opportunities. And in December, CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann issued a preliminary injunction blocking the agency...

