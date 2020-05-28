FDA Asks Full DC Circ. To Undo Eagle's Orphan Drug Win

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged the full D.C. Circuit Wednesday to reconsider a panel's ruling that multiple manufacturers of a drug that treats the same rare medical condition are entitled to marketing exclusivity, arguing the decision giving Eagle Pharmaceuticals exclusivity over its blood cancer drug Bendeka is erroneous. A three-judge panel in March concluded in a 2-1 decision that Congress unambiguously gave the FDA discretion to grant exclusivity to sponsors of a drug designated as an orphan. In a petition Wednesday demanding the full circuit court bench examine the matter, the regulator countered that the ruling conflicts with the...

