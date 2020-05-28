SEC Seeks $2.5M From Ponzi Scheme Operator

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Utah federal judge Wednesday to grant a $2.5 million default judgment against the incarcerated owner of an online advertising business following a 2017 injunction against the alleged international Ponzi scheme. In a case the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear last year, the agency requested a permanent injunction, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains of $2,426,749, prejudgment interest of $110,893.93 and a civil penalty against Charles D. Scoville, owner of Traffic Monsoon LLC, a Utah-based internet advertising business that took $207 million from 162,000 investors between 2014 and 2016, the SEC said. The SEC told...

