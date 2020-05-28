The Term: Roberts On Lessons Of The Pandemic

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Appellate newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

This Week

S1, E32: Roberts On Lessons

Of The Pandemic Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The team recaps the U.S. Supreme Court 's latest COVID-19 decision, this one involving an Ohio federal prison in the midst of a deadly outbreak, as well as what Chief Justice John Roberts misses most about the world before the pandemic.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, the team dissects Justice Roberts' recent virtual commencement speech to his son's Connecticut preparatory school, where he lamented the pandemic's effect on virtually every aspect of life, including the Supreme Court's more than century-old tradition of shaking hands before conferences and arguments.Next, Jimmy breaks down how the justicessided with prisoners who are battling the Department of Justice over the conditions at an Ohio federal prison in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed nine lives.Last, Natalie looks at how the court's Thursday conference could see the justices adding new cases involving gun rights or a controversial doctrine that gives civil servants immunity from lawsuits while they are on the job.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.