Allianz Warns Of Insurance Risk For Ships Idle Amid Crisis

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 3:36 PM BST) -- Insurers face the potential for "multibillion-dollar" losses because ships are lying idle on the U.S. east coast as hurricane season approaches, Allianz warned Thursday, highlighting an unforeseen consequence of the decline in global trade caused by the pandemic. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, the insurer's London market division, said it is imperative that owners ensure the vessels are ready to move out of harm's way quickly if a hurricane approaches. Vessels are increasingly being "laid-up" — effectively left to idle — as a result of a decline in global trade and tourism as the COVID-19 crisis continues to bite. It can...

