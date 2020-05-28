RBS To Refund £2.2M For Overdraft Charge Failures

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 1:05 PM BST) -- Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is to refund 36,000 customers £2.2 million ($2.7 million) after failing to alert account holders that they were about to tip over into unauthorized overdrafts, Britain's antitrust watchdog announced Thursday. RBS has agreed to pay back £2.2 million after being found in breach of the competition watchdog's retail banking market investigation order. (AP) The Competition and Markets Authority said RBS had failed to enroll youth accounts that ticked over to adult personal current accounts onto its alerts system. The lender subsequently charged some of those customers for going into an unplanned overdraft without first sending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS