Major Asset Managers Call For Climate Impact Framework

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 12:44 PM BST) -- A group of asset managers said Thursday that they have the backing of 30 European investors, who hold more than €6 trillion ($6.6 trillion) in assets, as they urge regulators to create a model to help them measure the impact of their investments on the environment. Four investment managers, including AXA Investment Managers and BNP Paribas Asset Management, said they have gathered 30 signatures from asset managers and institutional investors based in Europe which want finance watchdogs to create a "biodiversity impact measurement framework." The four companies — which also include Sycomore Asset Management and Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment...

