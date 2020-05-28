Gowling Guides Trade Group Trustee On Aviva's £95M Buy-In

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 7:40 PM BST) -- Aviva PLC said Thursday it has insured £95 million ($116 million) of pension liabilities for the British Bankers' Association's pension scheme in order to move some risk away from the trustee. Aviva completed the buy-in deal with LawDeb Pension Trustees, the sole corporate trustee of the British Bankers' Association pension scheme. Aviva will insure the defined benefit pension liabilities of all 213 members of the association's pension scheme to remove the investment and longevity — the risk that members might live longer than anticipated, meaning the insurer will need more cash on hand — risks from the trustee. "Smaller schemes can...

