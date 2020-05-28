SFO Taps New Senior Official To Head Strategy

Law360, London (May 28, 2020, 6:06 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Thursday that it had tapped a veteran criminal attorney to a newly created senior management position that will oversee the agency's strategy and business planning as the fraud watchdog takes hard look at how and when it brings charges. The SFO said that Michelle Crotty, the former director of strategy at the National Crime Agency, has been appointed as its chief capability officer, a responsible for oversight on its operations, strategy and professional standards. Crotty joins the agency following a career with the U.K.'s attorney general office, where she served as the director. She has also...

