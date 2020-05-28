EU Waives Fix For Takeda's £46B Shire Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition watchdog said Thursday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. will not have to sell a biologic drug it agreed to shed for approval of its £46 billion ($56.7 billion) purchase of Shire PLC because changes in circumstances have made it unnecessary. The companies reached a deal with the European Commission in November 2018 to cure concerns about the merger by selling Shire's SHP 647, a biologic under development for treating inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. The commission said in a statement Thursday that Takeda asked to waive the commitments, prompting enforcers to launch a new investigation to see if changes...

