Venable Alum Among 2 Picks For NM Trial Courts

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday announced two new selections to be federal judges in New Mexico, tapping a Venable LLP alum with 25 years' experience as a federal prosecutor and a private litigator focused on medical malpractice and trucking law. President Donald Trump has nominated a Venable LLP alum and a private litigator for two trial court seats in New Mexico, the White House announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Fred J. Federici III is the first assistant U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico. Brenda M. Saiz is a director at the Albuquerque firm of Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin...

