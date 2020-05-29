Fla. Tells State High Court Medical Pot Statute Is Lawful

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Florida has told the state's high court that a medical pot dispensary is not likely to succeed in its claims that Florida's licensing system law for dispensaries amounted to an unconstitutional "special law," saying the statute is reasonable and rational. The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health argued on Wednesday that a trial court erred by finding that Florigrown LLC demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of its special law challenge. The state encouraged the Florida Supreme Court to remand the case with directions that it be further remanded to the circuit...

