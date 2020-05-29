As Virus Persists, Law Grads Urged To Rise To Its Challenges

Michele Gorman By

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- With invocations of legal trailblazers past and present and encouragement to find opportunity in trying times, 2020 law school commencement speakers urged graduates to address the long-standing issue of inequality made even more apparent by the coronavirus pandemic.Among recent virtual speeches to graduating classes across the country, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, stressed the future lawyers' responsibility to remake the world.

Law school commencement speakers called for graduates to find opportunities from the COVID-19 pandemic to reshape and rebuild the practice of law. (Annie Pancak | Law360)

Joe Biden

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and 47th U.S. vice president

You have to be the second wave in the front lines, as advocates, policymakers, community leaders.

Joe Biden Former vice president

Faith Gay

Founding partner at Selendy & Gay PLLC

What kind of world we have now is yours to decide, not mine, in your acts, in your words, in your rock-solid commitment to each other in the face of this demon pandemic.

Faith Gay Founding partner of Selendy & Gay

Eric Holder

Former U.S. attorney general

Do not bemoan your fate. Ask instead how you can improve the lives of those who are suffering through this health and economic emergency.

Eric Holder Former U.S. attorney general

Chief Judge Robert Katzmann

When you help someone in legal need, when you serve the ideals of fairness and justice for all, you can make all the difference.

Chief Judge Robert

Katzmann U.S. Court of Appeals for the

Second Circuit

Jeffery Robinson

Deputy legal director and director of the Trone Center for Justice and Equality at the ACLU

I challenge all of you not to miss the starting gun. ... The world needs you now as much as ever.

Jeffery Robinson Deputy legal director and director

of the ACLU Trone Center for

Justice and Equality

