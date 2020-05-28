In NY, Women's Share Of Lead Atty Roles Has Barely Budged

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The percentage of women who snag lead counsel roles in court cases in New York state has not increased significantly over the last three years, hovering at around 25%, according to a report released Thursday. The New York State Bar Association report found that over the last three years, the percentage of women in lead counsel roles in New York state and federal courtrooms rose just slightly from 24.7% in 2017 to 25.3% in 2020. There was also a big gap between the public and private sectors when it came to gender diversity in lead counsel appearances, with women making up...

