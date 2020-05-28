6th Circ. Won't Revive Nursing Home Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee nursing home doesn't have to face an ex-employee's suit alleging she was ousted after complaining about sexual harassment, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying the facility wasn't her joint employer because business decisions were made by the contractor who hired her. A three-judge panel said Thomila Gale Nethery, a physical therapist's assistant at Quality Care Health Center, failed to show how Quality Care Investors LP was her joint employer with contractor Reliant Management Group LLC in order to be liable for retaliation claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Because Nethery clocked in and out on Reliant's...

