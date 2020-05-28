Blockchain Co. To Return $25.5M After Unregistered ICO

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A California blockchain services company agreed to a $29.3 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for conducting a $25.5 million unregistered initial coin offering. San Jose-based BitClave PTE Ltd. will return the $25.5 million it raised selling digital assets it created called consumer activity tokens to about 9,500 investors, as well as pay $3,444,197 in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of $400,000, according to the SEC settlement the company agreed to without admitting or denying the agency's allegations. Between June and November 2017, BitClave sold digital tokens to fund the development of a "blockchain-based search...

