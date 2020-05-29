GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered guidance to companies on how to reopen, and the IRS has provided added deadline relief to some employers and employee plans. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ CDC Instructs Companies to 'Change the Way People Work' The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a step-by-step blueprint on how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling employers in no uncertain terms that getting back to business shouldn't mean business as usual. The agency released the new guidance Wednesday, providing a readable checklist for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS