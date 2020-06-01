2 Partners Say NY Firm Stiffed Them On Compensation

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Two former non-equity partners at international firm CKR Law LLP have filed suit against the firm, alleging that it failed to pay them properly in the months before their departure, including by allegedly cheating one partner out of over $300,000 in partner draws. Alexandra Levin and Laurel Grass, who both worked at CKR until October 2019 according to the complaint filed in New York state court, said on Friday the firm violated state law by failing to compensate them properly. Levin alleged that the firm stopped paying her guaranteed $20,000 monthly draw in February 2019 and that it never paid her...

