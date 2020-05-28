IRS Proposes Storage Rules For Carbon Capture Tax Credit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The IRS on Thursday proposed long-awaited rules detailing how companies can qualify for carbon capture tax credits by demonstrating that they have securely stored or disposed of carbon that has been captured from the atmosphere. The Dave Johnston coal-burning power plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. Proposed rules released Thursday by the Internal Revenue Service detail how projects to capture carbon oxides and store them underground can meet requirements for tax credits. (AP) Thursday's guidance from the Internal Revenue Service details how carbon capture projects can show they meet the law's requirement that carbon oxides be securely stored deep underground in facilities such...

