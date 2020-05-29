Fla. Investment Firm Strikes Deal With SEC In $39M Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The receiver for a Florida investment firm at the center of an alleged $39 million fraud scheme has reached agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for entry of a permanent injunction against the company and related entities. Quarles & Brady partner Mark A. Kornfeld, who is serving as a court-appointed received for Kinetic Investment Group LLC and the other companies allegedly used to hold some of the ill-gotten gains, filed notice of his consent Thursday in the Middle District of Florida without admitting or denying the government's allegations. The SEC also filed a corresponding motion for entry of a...

