Feds Fight Pharmacists' Bid To Ax Opioid Indictment

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have defended the indictment of two pharmacists accused of conspiring with drug distributor Miami-Luken Inc. to flood rural towns with addictive painkillers, telling an Ohio federal judge that evidence at trial will show how they and the defunct company profited from the opioid addiction epidemic. The government voiced this argument in a filing Thursday objecting to requests pharmacists Devonna Miller-West and Samuel "Randy" Ballengee — who respectively owned Westside Pharmacy and Tug Valley Pharmacy in West Virginia — filed last month to dismiss their July 2019 investment. Both pharmacists allegedly conspired with Ohio-based Miami-Luken and two executives by ordering millions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS