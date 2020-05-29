Ky. Man Pilfered $10M In Futures Trade Scheme, CFTC Says

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked a Kentucky federal judge Thursday to halt an operation by a man it says took $10 million from investors for a "Ponzi-like scheme." Since September 2018, William S. Evans III and his company, Turning Point Investments, misappropriated the money collected from 15 investors to trade commodity futures, the CFTC alleges, seeking a permanent injunction, disgorgement of funds, restitution to investors and civil penalties. Evans, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, told at least one investor to expect double-digit profits through trading, with a maximum 8% risk of loss, according to the CFTC. That investor liquidated her retirement accounts...

