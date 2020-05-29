Pet Products Maker Accused of Monopolizing Online Market

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Pet products maker Ceva Animal Health LLC was hit with an antitrust lawsuit from a former distributor, which claimed the company wrongfully obtained more than 75 percent of the online market for pheromone-based pet behavior products by intentionally damaging pet store sales and undercutting its erstwhile partner for online sales. In a filing Thursday, H&C Animal Health LLC claimed Ceva used discriminatory pricing and breached an agreement between them by hiking prices for products H&C was to sell through online sellers, resulting in higher costs for customers and lost sales for H&C. "Ceva's anti-competitive scheme has imposed and will impose tens of millions of dollars...

