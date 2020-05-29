Police Arrest Alleged Ghost Broker Targeting Health Workers

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- Police in London have arrested a man accused of selling fake car insurance online and targeting National Health Service workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. City of London Police said they have arrested a man aged 25 on suspicion of so-called ghost broking — a practice in which scammers pretend to be legitimate insurance brokers and sell fraudulent policies to unwitting consumers. The man, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, allegedly targeted key workers on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak by offering discounted rates to NHS workers. "Fraudsters have no qualms in using national tragedies, including COVID-19, to try...

