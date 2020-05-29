Global Securities Body Eyes New Outsourcing Standards

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 3:06 PM BST) -- A global standard-setter for the securities markets asked for industry input Friday from financial services companies on a new set of principles that they should use when discharging some of their services to third parties. The board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO, set out guidance to help financial companies, including credit rating agencies and trading venues, ensure their operations are resilient when they outsource services to other businesses. IOSCO set out seven principles that it expects financial companies to follow when handing over their work to third-parties. This includes ensuring they conduct due diligence on a service...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS