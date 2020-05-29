Jurors In Unaoil Bribery Trial Begin Deliberations

Law360, London (May 29, 2020, 5:29 PM BST) -- A jury began deliberating Friday on bribery charges against three men accused of funneling millions of dollars in secret commissions to an Iraqi official to secure oil contracts worth approximately $800 million for clients overhauling the country's infrastructure after it suffered war damage. Judge Martin Beddoe sent the case to the jury after a three-month trial in which former employees in the oil and gas industry faced charges that they conspired to bribe the head of the South Oil Company in exchange for confidential technical information. The jury deliberated briefly before being sent home on Friday afternoon. They were due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS