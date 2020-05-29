Latham, Meitar Lead Fiverr's $120M Follow-On Deal

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Israeli online marketplace startup Fiverr, led by Latham & Watkins and Israeli firm Meitar, priced a follow-on offering at $120 million to raise money for growth and general business activities. Fiverr said late Thursday it was selling 2 million shares at $60 each. The company said the deal's underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase 300,000 more shares at the offering price, which would raise an additional $18 million. Shares closed Friday up 7.2% at $65.12. The company said the offering is expected to close on June 2. The platform, which connects businesses with freelancers, said it expected the offering could...

