PTAB Takes Up 1 of 2 Gilead Challenges To State Univ. Patent

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Gilead nabbed a partial victory in its patent battle with the University of Minnesota when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed to take up one challenge to the university's patent covering a compound with anti-viral and anti-cancer properties, but not another. The PTAB on Thursday granted one out of two petitions for inter partes review filed by Gilead Sciences Inc., in which it argued that part of the University of Minnesota's patent was invalid for being anticipated by an earlier patent application publication known as Sofia. Gilead showed that it was likely that one of the disputed claims was invalid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS