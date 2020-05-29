Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Deals in the airline bookings and textbook industries crumbled last month amid scrutiny from authorities in the U.S. and U.K., while enforcers cleared a slew of deals with conditions across a range of other sectors. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from May. Deals The U.S. Department of Justice announced May 1 that it will allow cooperative Dairy Farmers of America to move ahead with its $433 million purchase of assets from bankrupt milk producer Dean Foods, after the co-op agreed to shed several plants. Food Lion LLC filed a lawsuit in North Carolina on May 19 challenging...

