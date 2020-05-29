Pierce Bainbridge Calls Interim Class Lead Bid Premature

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge's remaining lawyers have urged a Texas federal judge not to appoint a new firm formed by their ex-colleagues as interim lead counsel in a proposed class action against Southwest Airlines and Boeing, saying the move would be "premature." In a three-page response Thursday to Bathaee Dunne LLP's request to be designated interim lead counsel, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP said the two firms are still organizing their respective roles under a co-counsel agreement from March and that Pierce Bainbridge remains ready to assist its former partners. Bathaee Dunne is already the lead counsel representing the named plaintiffs in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS