DC Circ. Gives New Life To DOJ Worker's Promotion Bias Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday revived a onetime U.S. Department of Justice employee's suit alleging she was denied a promotion that went to a far less qualified man because of her age and gender, saying the "caliber and quantity" of evidence she presented means that a jury should decide if she was discriminated against. A three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge John D. Bates' 2018 decision to award the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr summary judgment over claims by Debra Stoe that she was unlawfully passed over for a promotion to a division director position in 2014 in favor...

