Cannabis Bill Roundup: La. May Expand Medical Pot Access

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana bill expanding the list of conditions that qualify patients for medical marijuana and a Missouri bill placing stricter regulations on edible products advanced through their respective statehouses this week. Here, Law360 takes stock of some of the legislative developments in cannabis at the state and federal level. Louisiana H.B. 819, which passed the state senate on Wednesday, expands the list of neurodegenerative conditions or traumatic brain injuries that could qualify a patient for medical marijuana use. The expanded list of conditions includes ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others. A version of the bill previously passed in the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS