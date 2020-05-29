Funder Wants Out Of Pierce Bainbridge Representation Case

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Pravati Capital LLC moved to exit a suit filed by a Pennsylvania attorney against it and Pierce Bainbridge over the alleged theft of a case involving the Gears of War video game, saying that since the case was unsuccessful, any claim against the funder for unjust enrichment was invalid. Pravati said in a motion to dismiss Friday that the only proceeds it had received as a result of a case on behalf of ex-NFL player Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton over his video game likeness was money it was contractually owed by Pierce Bainbridge, which it argued was entirely unconnected from...

