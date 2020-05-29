Leahy, Grassley Want High Court Arguments Televised

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators who previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to continue to allow the livestreaming of oral arguments after the COVID-19 pandemic abates. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, urged Chief Justice John Roberts to allow not only the livestreaming of audio from the hearings, but video as well, saying the changes would allow for "countless contributions ... towards the civics education of the American public," according to the legislators' letter. The senators noted that polls show Americans overwhelmingly support increased access to all courts, and approve of the high...

