Fed. Circ. Allows 'Pump And Dump' Victims To Recoup Losses

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A couple that lost over $2 million in a fraudulent "pump and dump" investment scheme can deduct theft losses to recover a portion of their funds, the Federal Circuit said Friday in reversing a denial of their tax refund bid. The Federal Circuit said Friday the lower court "misconstrued a taxpayer's legal obligations in this tax refund context" for a couple who lost $2 million in a pump-and-dump scheme. (Getty) The U.S. Court of Federal Claims incorrectly denied Charles and Jane Adkins' attempt to collect a tax refund stemming from losses incurred by fraudulent investments made by their financial advisers, the...

