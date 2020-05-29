OCC Rule Aims To Settle Interest Rate Transfer Controversy

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a final rule Friday stating that interest rates established on bank-originated debt remain valid even after the debt is transferred to a nonbank partner, an action aimed at clearing up a yearslong controversy that called the longstanding "valid when made" doctrine into question. When any national or savings bank "sells, assigns, or otherwise transfers a loan, interest permissible before the transfer continues to be permissible after the transfer," the rule states, referring to the maximum rate permitted in a bank's respective state. It notes that while the National Bank Act gives banks the...

